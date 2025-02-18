Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 25,650,000 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 319,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cinemark by 1,237.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 287,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

