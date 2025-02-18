CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,767 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,154,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after buying an additional 285,225 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,709,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after buying an additional 639,857 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,177,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 480,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.