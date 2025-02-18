CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $24.94 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.35% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

