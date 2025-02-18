Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.