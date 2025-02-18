Churchill Downs (CHDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
