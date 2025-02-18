CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upped their target price on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

CEVA stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.25. CEVA has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.75.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

