Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

