Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $515.27 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

