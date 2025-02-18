Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,728. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,747.66. This trade represents a 35.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $185,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,540.58. This represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,652 shares of company stock worth $7,800,532 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,609,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $777,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.