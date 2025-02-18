Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of CNTA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,728. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.
In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,747.66. This trade represents a 35.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $185,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,540.58. This represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,652 shares of company stock worth $7,800,532 in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
