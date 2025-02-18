Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $489.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.38 and a 200 day moving average of $459.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.