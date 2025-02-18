CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:CBZ traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,343. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CBIZ by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 470,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $32,859,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 309,785 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,383,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,037,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.