Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,774.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.