Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINFree Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Trinity Capital worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 804,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,301,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 162,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $933.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

