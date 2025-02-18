Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELH stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

