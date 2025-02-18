Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.