Cardinal Capital Management Sells 948 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Shares of FNB opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

