Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 434.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

