Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

CHKP stock opened at $222.09 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.