Cardinal Capital Management Buys 732 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.64. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $177.90.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Middleby from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

