Cardinal Capital Management Buys 614 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of Balchem worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 779,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

