Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 189 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,874,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,377,000 after acquiring an additional 191,894 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,777,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 93,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,760.92. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Read Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.