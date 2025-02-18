Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.64.
About Cannabix Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.