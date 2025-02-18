Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

