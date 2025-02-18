Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CGO stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

