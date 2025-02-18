BXM Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Broadcom makes up 4.8% of BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 221,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.51.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

