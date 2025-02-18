Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 236,042 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

