Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $52,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after buying an additional 330,661 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 129.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 547,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,670,000 after buying an additional 308,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 430,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

