Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,024,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387,598 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $24,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 40,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

