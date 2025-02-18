Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price at $35.71

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,739.65. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,087 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 3,716,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 972,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 507,398 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

