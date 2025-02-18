Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $95.45

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.45.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CP opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.