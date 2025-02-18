Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $95.45

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $77.53 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

