BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTSGU. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 49,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.82. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,300. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

