Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,623,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,956,000 after buying an additional 127,348 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

