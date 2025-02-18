Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $14.94 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,608. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

