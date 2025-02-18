Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

