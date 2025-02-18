Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Texas Roadhouse worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.