Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.53.

Arch Capital Group Profile



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

