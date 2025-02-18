Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Up 9.0 %

BRLSW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 480,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Borealis Foods has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.17.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

