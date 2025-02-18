Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $193,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,510.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

