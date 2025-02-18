BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II accounts for approximately 4.3% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 1.0 %

BLE opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.