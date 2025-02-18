BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 30,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackBerry Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,831.36. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,569 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after buying an additional 4,039,483 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackBerry by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 1,558,904 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

