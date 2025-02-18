BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stake Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 262,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,468.58. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,678 shares of company stock worth $317,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

