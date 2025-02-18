B&G Foods (BGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $479.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

