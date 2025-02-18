Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ResMed stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.86. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
