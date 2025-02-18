Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 11.60% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGSM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

