Beta Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.