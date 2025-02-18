Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at $18,947,418.63. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 125.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 54.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

