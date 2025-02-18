Belvedere Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA UYG opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

