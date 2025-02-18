BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of BellRing Brands worth $50,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,903,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,646,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,388,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after buying an additional 457,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at $87,851,832.30. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.