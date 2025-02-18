Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,689 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.