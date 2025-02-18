Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms have commented on OZK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
OZK opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
