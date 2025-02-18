Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
BNS stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7535 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
