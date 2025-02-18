Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

